Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 84/2021 issued on 13 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 40 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 211 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 223 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- SMM unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) spotted weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in two training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region; and beyond withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and in five training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and recorded ten ceasefire violations, including two explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near Izvaryne, Luhansk region and a checkpoint of the armed formations near Shevchenko, southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.