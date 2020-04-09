OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 84/2020 issued on 9 April 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas at checkpoints in Donetsk region and towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint in Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in Krasnyi Yar, Luhansk region.

The Mission again saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.