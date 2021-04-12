OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 83/2021 issued on 12 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 9-11 April, the Mission recorded 367 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 9-11 April, the SMM recorded 224 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.

On 10 April small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near non-government-controlled Spartak, Vesele and Betmanove, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. On 11 April, it heard four undetermined explosions close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region, and observed a calm situation.

The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region, including at several checkpoints along the length of the administrative boundary line.