Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 83/2020 issued on 8 April 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region at a checkpoint near Olenivka.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It continued to observe anti-tank mines inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as to enable demining activities in Krasnyi Yar, Luhansk region.
- The Mission again saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.