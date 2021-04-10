Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 82/2021 issued on 10 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 378 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 229 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Forced emergency landing of a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle near its base in government-controlled Stepanivka, due to dual GPS signal interference.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, and a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas. It heard nine ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content