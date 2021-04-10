OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 82/2021 issued on 10 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 378 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 229 ceasefire violations in the region.

Forced emergency landing of a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle near its base in government-controlled Stepanivka, due to dual GPS signal interference.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, and a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas. It heard nine ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.