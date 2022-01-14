Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 8/2022 issued on 14 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 175 ceasefire violations, including 96 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 187 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 151 ceasefire violations, including 131 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 148 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Rovenky, Luhansk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagements areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novoselivka and Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.*

