OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 8/2022 issued on 14 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 175 ceasefire violations, including 96 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 187 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 151 ceasefire violations, including 131 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 148 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Rovenky, Luhansk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagements areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.