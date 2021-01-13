Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 8/2021 issued on 13 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 50 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.
- Gunfire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Lebiazhe, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs, construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations, all in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.