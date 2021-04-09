Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 81/2021 issued on 9 April 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 378 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 110 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 229 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vesele, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission observed 11 trucks bearing the logo of an international humanitarian organization cross the contact line near Shchastia and travel towards government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivka. Its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.

