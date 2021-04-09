OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 81/2021 issued on 9 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 378 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 110 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 229 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vesele, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed 11 trucks bearing the logo of an international humanitarian organization cross the contact line near Shchastia and travel towards government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.