OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 81/2020 issued on 6 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 April, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 4 and 5 April, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire were assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying over areas near Taramchuk and Berezove in Donetsk region, and Holubivske in Luhansk region.

A woman sustained shrapnel injuries in Verkhnotoretske.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and spotted a person walking inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance of railway tracks near government-controlled Vilkhove, as well as demining activities in non-government-controlled Krasnyi Yar.

The Mission again saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.