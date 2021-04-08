OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 80/2021 issued on 8 April 2021

Summary

• In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 110 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 55 ceasefire violations in the region.

• In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

• The SMM followed up on the death of a five-year-old boy in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivske and saw a crater and shrapnel damage at the house he was visiting.

• An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was unable to take off from its base in government-controlled Stepanivka, Donetsk region, due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as jamming.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission observed 11 trucks bearing the logo of an international humanitarian organization cross the contact line near Shchastia and travel towards non-governmentcontrolled areas of Luhansk region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area and six checkpoints of the armed formations (one in a border area outside government control), in southern Donetsk and in Luhansk regions.