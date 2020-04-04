OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 80/2020 issued on 4 April 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

• The SMM saw a fresh crater near a residential building and a school in Novotoshkivske.

• Members of the armed formations delayed the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas of Donetsk region at a checkpoint near Olenivka and at the boundary line between Luhansk and Donetsk regions near Debaltseve.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the construction of a power line near government-controlled Maiorsk and maintenance of railway tracks near government-controlled Vilkhove, as well as to enable demining activities in non-government-controlled Krasnyi Yar.

• The SMM again saw that two entry-exit checkpoints of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and two checkpoints of the armed formations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.