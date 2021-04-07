OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 79/2021 issued on 7 April 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 55 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two areas during night time.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.