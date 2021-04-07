Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 79/2021 issued on 7 April 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 55 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two areas during night time.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a railway station in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, Luhansk region, near the border with the Russian Federation.*

