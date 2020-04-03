Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 79/2020 issued on 3 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region at checkpoints near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Olenivka and Horlivka and to government-controlled areas of Luhansk region at a checkpoint south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw four weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable construction of power lines near government-controlled Maiorsk as well as demining activities in cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM again saw that entry-exit checkpoints of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations remained closed for traffic amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

