OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 79/2020 issued on 3 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region at checkpoints near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Olenivka and Horlivka and to government-controlled areas of Luhansk region at a checkpoint south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw four weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable construction of power lines near government-controlled Maiorsk as well as demining activities in cemeteries in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.