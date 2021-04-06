Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 78/2021 issued on 6 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2-5 April, the Mission recorded 1,424 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 594 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Nine hundred ceasefire violations were shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire heard on the night of 2 to 3 April in an area south of non-government-controlled Horlivka.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2-5 April, the SMM recorded 126 ceasefire violations, most of them on the evening of 2 April. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 427 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • On 2 April in Donetsk region, a child died due to blast trauma and shrapnel wounds in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivske; and a man was injured due to shelling in government-controlled Krasnohorivka.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two disengagement areas during daytime.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region and observed a calm situation.

  • The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region, including at several checkpoints along the length of the administrative boundary line.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.

Related Content