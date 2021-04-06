OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 78/2021 issued on 6 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2-5 April, the Mission recorded 1,424 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 594 ceasefire violations in the region.

Nine hundred ceasefire violations were shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire heard on the night of 2 to 3 April in an area south of non-government-controlled Horlivka.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2-5 April, the SMM recorded 126 ceasefire violations, most of them on the evening of 2 April. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 427 ceasefire violations in the region.

On 2 April in Donetsk region, a child died due to blast trauma and shrapnel wounds in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivske; and a man was injured due to shelling in government-controlled Krasnohorivka.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two disengagement areas during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region and observed a calm situation.

The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region, including at several checkpoints along the length of the administrative boundary line.