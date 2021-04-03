Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 77/2021 issued on 3 April 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 594 ceasefire violations, including 453 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 225 ceasefire violation in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 427 ceasefire violations, including 58 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed one truck and two vehicles bearing the logos of humanitarian organizations cross the contact line near Shchastia and Vesela Hora, travelling towards government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivka, and at a railway station in Kostiantynivka, both in Donetsk region.