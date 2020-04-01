Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 77/2020 issued on 1 April 2020
Attachments
Summary
• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
• Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying over areas near government-controlled Hnutove and near non-governmentcontrolled Molodetske.
• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage towards nongovernment-controlled areas of Luhansk region at a checkpoint south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.
• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
• The SMM again saw that three entry-exit checkpoints of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
• The Mission facilitated the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station. It recorded ceasefire violations within a 2km radius of the station, including during a transit by bus of Voda Donbassa employees.
• The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining in cemeteries in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region and construction and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.