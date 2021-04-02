OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 76/2021 issued on 2 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 April 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 225 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 31 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed one truck and two vehicles bearing the logos of two humanitarian organizations cross the contact line near Shchastia and travel towards non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in non-government-controlled areas, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novoazovsk, Nova Marivka, Bezimenne and Starolaspa, all in southern Donetsk region.