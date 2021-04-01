Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 75/2021 issued on 1 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Buhaivka, Luhansk region. The Mission followed up on reports of the death of a man due to small-arms fire in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in non-government-controlled areas, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivka in Donetsk city, and at an airfield near Peremozhne, Luhansk region.

Related Content