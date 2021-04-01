OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 75/2021 issued on 1 April 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Buhaivka, Luhansk region. The Mission followed up on reports of the death of a man due to small-arms fire in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.