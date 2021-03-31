OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 74/2021 issued on 31 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote during daytime.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines, some for the first time, near Betmanove, Vasylivka, Spartak and Kruta Balka in Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard 13 ceasefire violations, including eight undetermined explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.