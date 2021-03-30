Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 73/2021 issued on 30 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 110 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 22 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM lost spatial control of one of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Vesela Hora, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at two permanent storage sites in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.