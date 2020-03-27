Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 73/2020 issued on 27 March 2020
KYIV 27 March 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM - - UAV spotted people wearing camouflage clothing inside and on the edge of the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM again saw an anti-personnel mine near Molodizhne, in the same area where one had previously been removed.
- The SMM saw that the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as two checkpoints of the armed formations, in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, remained closed with no civilian traffic allowed through.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to water infrastructure in Krasnyi Lyman and the construction of a power line near Maiorsk.
- The SMM saw that the Donetsk Filtration Station remained closed pending security guarantees for workers.
- At the EECPs and their corresponding checkpoints, the SMM continued to face restrictions of its freedom of movement at checkpoints of the armed formations – from non-government- to government-controlled areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and from government- to non-government-controlled areas near Olenivka, Horlivka, and Verkhnoshyrokivske.