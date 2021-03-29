OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 72/2021 issued on 29 March 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 26 and 28 March, the Mission recorded 153 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 74 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 26 and 28 March, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 149 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vasylivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission saw fresh damage from small-arms fire to a school and an inhabited apartment in Zolote-5/ Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two disengagement areas during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.