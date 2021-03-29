Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 72/2021 issued on 29 March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 26 and 28 March, the Mission recorded 153 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 74 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 26 and 28 March, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 149 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vasylivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission saw fresh damage from small-arms fire to a school and an inhabited apartment in Zolote-5/ Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people inside the latter two disengagement areas during daytime.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vodiane, Donetsk region.

Related Content