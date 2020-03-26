Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 72/2020 issued on 26 March 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- A representative of Voda Donbassa water company told the SMM that on the afternoon on 25 March, the Donetsk Filtration Station had suspended its operation due to security concerns for their workers.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Rozsadky.
- The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoints near Novotroitske and near Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar, as well as the construction of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Stanytsia Luhanska, where members of the armed formations again denied the SMM passage towards government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.