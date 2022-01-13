Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 7/2022 issued on 13 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 187 ceasefire violations, including 94 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 197 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 148 ceasefire violations, including 95 explosions, 113 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 105 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded a ceasefire violation and saw a person inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The SMM's unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming and jamming.*