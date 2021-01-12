OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 7/2021 issued on 12 January 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 50 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, including 36 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded six ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 16 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Molodizhne.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range UAV spotted a person inside the area near Zolote during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repairs, construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.