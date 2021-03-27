Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 71/2021 issued on 27 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 74 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 493 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 149 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard five undetermined explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station, near the time of the transfer of workers between the station and Yasynuvata.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.