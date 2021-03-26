Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 70/2021 issued on 26 March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 493 ceasefire violations, most of them shots and bursts of small-arms fire. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 89 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms were fired near an SMM patrol in government-controlled Pavlopil, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content