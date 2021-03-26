OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 70/2021 issued on 26 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 493 ceasefire violations, most of them shots and bursts of small-arms fire. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 89 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms were fired near an SMM patrol in government-controlled Pavlopil, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.