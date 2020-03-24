Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 70/2020 issued on 24 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
It saw five weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
The SMM saw anti-tank mines in government- and non-government-controlled areas.
The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions and noted no civilian traffic at entry-and-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints.
The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar, as well as repairs to critical civilian infrastructure near Olenivka and Maiorsk.
Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Stanytsia Luhanska, Olenivka and Kreminets, where members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage into non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk region, as well as close to a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.*