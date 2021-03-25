Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 69/2021 issued on 25 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 89 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.

  • An explosion occurred near an SMM patrol near Kamianka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured due to small-arms fire in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and heard an undetermined explosion near the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

