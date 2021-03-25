OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 69/2021 issued on 25 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 89 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.

An explosion occurred near an SMM patrol near Kamianka, Donetsk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured due to small-arms fire in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and heard an undetermined explosion near the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.