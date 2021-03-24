Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 68/2021 issued on 24 March 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded five ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM unmanned aerial vehicles spotted people inside the area near Zolote during daytime.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

