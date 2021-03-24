OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 68/2021 issued on 24 March 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 65 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded five ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM unmanned aerial vehicles spotted people inside the area near Zolote during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.