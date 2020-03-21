OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 68/2020 issued on 21 March 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw damage from shelling to a non-functional school in Donetsk city.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines, including some for the first time, near Bohdanivka,

Sanzharivka and Veselohorivka and remnants of ammunition near Krasnyi Yar.

The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where it noted very limited movement of civilians.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar, as well as repairs to critical civilian infrastructure near Shchastia, Holubivske, Berezivske, Zalizne and Horlivka.