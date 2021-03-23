Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 67/2021 issued on 23 March 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 65 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations, as in the previous 24 hours.
- The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled Donetsk city and small-arms fire was assessed as directed at another UAV in Spartak, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM mini-UAV spotted a person, and for the first time, a trench extension inside the area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region.