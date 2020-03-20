Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 67/2020 issued on 20 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Stepanivka, Luhansk region.
- A man died due to shrapnel injuries in Syhnalne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar and repairs to power lines near Shchastia.
- Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Novoazovsk and at the border crossing point in non-government-controlled Izvaryne.