Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 67/2020 issued on 20 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Stepanivka, Luhansk region.
  • A man died due to shrapnel injuries in Syhnalne, Donetsk region.
  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.
  • The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar and repairs to power lines near Shchastia.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Novoazovsk and at the border crossing point in non-government-controlled Izvaryne.

