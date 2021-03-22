OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 66/2021 issued on 22 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 19 and 21 March, the SMM recorded 46 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 19 and 21 March, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in front of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during which it saw a group of protesters throw flares at the building and spray graffiti on it.

-The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*