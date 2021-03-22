Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 66/2021 issued on 22 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 19 and 21 March, the SMM recorded 46 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 19 and 21 March, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in front of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during which it saw a group of protesters throw flares at the building and spray graffiti on it.

-The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

