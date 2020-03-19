OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 66/2020 issued on 19 March 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Starohnativka and Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It also continued to record ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as at the checkpoint near Kalanchak, Kherson region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining near Krasnyi Yar and repairs to power lines near Sopyne, Shchastia and Slovianoserbsk.