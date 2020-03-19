Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 66/2020 issued on 19 March 2020

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Starohnativka and Yasynuvata, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It also continued to record ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as at the checkpoint near Kalanchak, Kherson region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining near Krasnyi Yar and repairs to power lines near Sopyne, Shchastia and Slovianoserbsk.

  • Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.

