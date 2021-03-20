OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 65/2021 issued on 20 March 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 29 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 113 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 34 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vesela Hora, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.