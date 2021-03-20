Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 65/2021 issued on 20 March 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 29 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 113 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 34 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Vesela Hora, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations on the north-western edge of Donetsk city

