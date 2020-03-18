Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 65/2020 issued on 18 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations displayed aggressive behaviour towards the SMM in Sofiivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. While present near the latter area, it saw unmanned aerial vehicles drop objects by parachutes nearby.
- The Mission continued to observe measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- It facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining near Krasnyi Yar and maintenance to power lines near Shchastia and Slovianoserbsk.
- Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement continued, including due to the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance, and at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region as well as at a border crossing point outside government control in Luhansk region.