Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 64/2021 issued on 19 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 113 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 44 ceasefire violations in the region. In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations for the third consecutive day. The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Verkhnotoretske, Donetsk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded one burst of heavy-machine-gun fire inside the area near Petrivske. The Mission observed five weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region. The SMM saw anti-tank mines, some for the first time, near Lohvynove, Zaitseve and Pyshchevyk, Donetsk region. The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region. The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*