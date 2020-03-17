OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 64/2020 issued on 17 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, including over 900 explosions in areas east and north-east of Zolote.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle which was flying over areas near Krychnychne, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations, including explosions, assessed as inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission observed measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak at entry-exit checkpoints in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable demining activities near Krasnyi Yar and repairs to water pipelines in Zaitseve.