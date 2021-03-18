Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 63/2021 issued on 18 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of a man who died due to small-arms fire near government-controlled Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- In the past weeks, the SMM spotted extensions to existing trenches on both sides of the contact line, near and on the territory of the destroyed Donetsk international airport.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.