Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 63/2020 issued on 16 March 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 13 and 14 March, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Between the evenings of 14 and 15 March, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- The SMM saw damage from heavy-machine-gun fire at a checkpoint in Horlivka.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it recorded ceasefire violations, including explosions, assessed as inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission continued to monitor the situation of civilians at checkpoints. It continued observing measures at entry-exit checkpoints related to COVID-19 outbreak.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in non-government-controlled areas, including in Donetsk city, at checkpoints in southern Donetsk region and in areas close to border crossing points in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored three gatherings in Kyiv related to recent developments related to certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.