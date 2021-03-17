Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 62/2021 issued on 17 March 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 30 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard one undetermined explosion, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station, near the time of the transfer of workers between Yasynuvata and the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Spartak, Donetsk region.