OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 62/2020 issued on 14 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw a civilian car in government-controlled Marinka that was damaged from gunfire.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducting demining activities near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including at a former airport near non-government-controlled Peremozhne.

The SMM saw mines, including on and near roads used by civilians, near non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Olenivka and Pikuzy, and near government-controlled Vodiane.

The Mission continued observing measures at entry-exit checkpoints related to COVID-19 outbreak.