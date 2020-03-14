Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 62/2020 issued on 14 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM saw a civilian car in government-controlled Marinka that was damaged from gunfire.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducting demining activities near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles.

  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including at a former airport near non-government-controlled Peremozhne.

  • The SMM saw mines, including on and near roads used by civilians, near non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Olenivka and Pikuzy, and near government-controlled Vodiane.

  • The Mission continued observing measures at entry-exit checkpoints related to COVID-19 outbreak.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled Donetsk city, at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.

