Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 6/2022 issued on 12 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 197 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions, 173 of which were assessed as a live-fire training exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 133 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 105 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions, 103 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Chermalyk; another mini-UAV was lost due to signal interference near non-government-controlled Lozove, both in Donetsk region.*
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission monitored security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novoazovsk and Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.*