OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 6/2021 issued on 11 January 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 8 and 10 January, the SMM recorded 74 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 8 and 10 January, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people near former positions of the armed formations inside the area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded 24 shots and bursts of small-arms fire near the Donetsk Filtration Station during the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.