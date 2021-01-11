Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 6/2021 issued on 11 January 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 8 and 10 January, the SMM recorded 74 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 8 and 10 January, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 23 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people near former positions of the armed formations inside the area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded 24 shots and bursts of small-arms fire near the Donetsk Filtration Station during the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content