OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 6/2020 issued on 9 January 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The SMM saw works at the checkpoint of the armed formations in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

• The SMM continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

• The Mission visited border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission continued to face restrictions to its freedom of movement including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko in southern Donetsk region. It also faced other impediments in establishing and reporting facts at a hospital in nongovernment-controlled Luhansk city following reports of an incident.*