Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 61/2021 issued on 16 March 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 93 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it also recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died due to blood loss and shrapnel injuries in Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region and a man who was injured due to small-arms fire in Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point outside government control near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region.

