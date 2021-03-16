OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 61/2021 issued on 16 March 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 93 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it also recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 30 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died due to blood loss and shrapnel injuries in Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region and a man who was injured due to small-arms fire in Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.