Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 61/2020 issued on 13 March 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed damage to a civilian property in Holmivskyi, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- It observed demining activities in the disengagement area near Zolote and near Molodizhne, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled Donetsk city and at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.