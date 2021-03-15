OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 60/2021 issued on 15 March 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 March 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 12 and 14 March, the SMM recorded 143 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 79 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 12 and 14 March, the Mission recorded 31 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 202 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM lost spatial control of its mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle near Petrivka, Donetsk region. The SMM recovered the UAV, which suffered minor damage.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard two undetermined explosions, close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time of the transfer of DFS workers between Yasynuvata and the station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.