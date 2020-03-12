OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 60/2020 issued on 12 March 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed craters and damage to civilian property in a residential area of Syhnalne, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

It saw 16 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission saw for the first time at least 200 anti-tanks mines near Molodizhne, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.