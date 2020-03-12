Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 60/2020 issued on 12 March 2020

Source
Published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 March 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM observed craters and damage to civilian property in a residential area of Syhnalne, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • It saw 16 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The Mission saw for the first time at least 200 anti-tanks mines near Molodizhne, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued to facilitate and monitor adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled Donetsk city and at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region

Related Content